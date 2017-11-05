Twitter slams Larry David for concentration camp joke in SNL monologue

Larry David’s monologue on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live was pretty, pretty, pretty — well, not great, according to some people.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star ended his opening words with a joke that left a poor taste in many viewers’ mouths: “I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered: If I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp?” he started before imagining what kind of conversation he’d have with another guy as they figured out how to flirt.

“The problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp,” he continued, then proposed some: “‘How’s it going? They treatin’ you okay? You know, if we ever get out of here, I’d love to take you out for some latkes. You like latkes?'”

Although many Twitter users were not fans of David’s bit, some defended it: “Larry David may be the most important Jewish comedian ever,” user Barret tweeted. “He’s allowed to make concentration camp jokes.”

See Twitter’s less positive reactions to the joke below, and stay tuned for EW’s full recap on the night’s episode, hosted by David and featuring musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Larry David went from making me laugh about his Jew jokes to making me cringe. #PleaseStopJokingAboutConcentrationCamps #SNL #LarryDavid — David Solkowitz (@itz_Daveed) November 5, 2017

Larry David is making jokes about hitler and harassment of women! God this is awful and awkward! #snl #SNL2017 — Cassidy (@_Cx2_) November 5, 2017

Just when you thought Larry David's #SNL monologue couldn't get worse, he joked about seducing women in concentration camps. Wow. #HeBombed — Dan Riley (@ThreeColumnsArt) November 5, 2017

Larry David making a joke about hitting on women in concentration camps #SNL #awkward pic.twitter.com/tmcWADk4n5 — Melissa S. (@omgitsmeli) November 5, 2017

Larry David's concentration camp bit is just blehhhhhh. Feels tired for all its attempts at whatever it's attempting. — NamoInExelsis (@NamoInExile) November 5, 2017