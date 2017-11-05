Larry David gets the giggles during SNL sketch

Larry David can't stop cracking up during a #SNL skit. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8tOXka9SC5 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 5, 2017

Even legendary comedians get the giggles sometimes. Case in point: Larry David on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where he kept breaking during a sketch that maybe was, maybe wasn’t a parody of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star tried to get out his lines between fits of laughter, while his scene partners, including Kate McKinnon, managed to play it (mostly) straight.

The worst of it — or the best of it, because who doesn’t want to watch the famously dry David crack up? — comes at the end, as David explains how long they can stay out that night. “We have time to hear one song, and then go, which is perfect, because after that, the club is overrun with thirsty bottomfeeders,” he struggles to say, laughing the entire time.

Watch a clip via Twitter above, and stay tuned for EW’s full recap of the episode, hosted by David and featuring musical guest Miley Cyrus.