Kellyanne Conway accuses CNN of being anti-Trump, 'jealous of Fox News'

Kellyanne Conway to @brianstelter: "Stop being so jealous of Fox News, Brian" https://t.co/UXqESdtVnG — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) November 5, 2017

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday morning, and unsurprisingly, there was quite a bit of disagreement between her and the show’s host, Brian Stelter.

The two spent much of the interview talking over one another, trying to get their respective points across during a discussion about Russia, Hillary Clinton, and general coverage of President Donald Trump. Their sparring produced a fair share of quote-worthy moments, including when Conway told Stelter to quit being envious of rival network Fox News.

“Stop being so jealous of Fox News, Brian, and their ratings,” Conway said. “I think that would help if you drop the jealousy a little bit about Fox News.” Conway also accused CNN of being anti-Trump more than once, claiming the network should just “own it” and admit that its critical Trump coverage is a ratings ploy.

Stelter quickly objected to the notion that CNN is strictly anti-Trump, firing back that the network is instead “pro-truth,” “pro-honesty,” and “pro-decency.”

He also chastised Conway for spreading “misinformation” about the Trump dossier on his show. “You just said the entire dossier is unverified; that is inaccurate,” he said. “Pieces of the dossier have been verified, and when you say it’s unverified, you actually mislead the American people.”

.@brianstelter to Kellyanne Conway: "That's misinformation that you're spreading on my program" https://t.co/MprmBgtW47 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) November 5, 2017