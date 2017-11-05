Houston Astros celebrate World Series win by visiting SNL

Just days after the Houston Astros won the World Series, some of the team’s members stopped by the Weekend Update desk on Saturday Night Live to pay studio 8H a visit.

Ahead of the episode’s premiere, some outlets reported that players George Springer, José Altuve, and Alex Bregman would be appearing on the show. They made their cameo while Leslie Jones was making fun of them; she changed her tune once they presented her with an Astros jersey and a baseball. “Oh, I like balls!” she joked before calling the guys “fine as hell” and congratulating them on their win.

She then took back what she had said about them before — and even let Altuve sit on her lap. “This is not something I usually say at all — I mean, never — but good things do come in small packages,” she quipped.

