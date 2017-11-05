Former Game of Thrones couple Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa share reunion photo

Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa may have recently married Lisa Bonet in an intimate ceremony in the real world, but he hasn’t forgotten about his former on-screen wife, Emilia Clarke, either.

Early Sunday morning, Clarke posted an Instagram photo of the two together, both looking overjoyed about the reunion. She also hinted that there may have been a bit of alcohol consumption going on as well. “When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins),” the caption read, in part.

Clarke also made reference to the fact that although her Game of Thrones character may be pursuing other love interests in the show now, Daenerys Targaryen (Clarke) won’t ever forget her relationship with Khal Drogo (Momoa). “YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon.” Of course, Kit Harrington (who portrays Jon Snow) might not be overly concerned given that he recently confirmed his engagement to another GoT cast member, Rose Leslie.

See Clarke’s Instagram post above.