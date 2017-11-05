Aidy Bryant's Sarah Huckabee Sanders channels Demi Lovato on SNL

Aidy Bryant played Sarah Huckabee Sanders channeling Demi Lovato on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

In a bit that poked fun at the White House press secretary, Bryant fielded questions from journalists who wanted to know how she could keep maintaining there’s no connection between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, especially in light of this week’s indictments. Cue a fantasy sequence soundtracked by Lovato’s “Confident.”

Although Bryant-as-Huckabee Sanders sticks to the song’s original lyrics during the first couple cutaways, she begins to change it up about halfway through: “So you say that I’m a puppet, that I must be out of my mind, all your media can stuff it,” she sings after breaking through a massive copy of The New York Times.

