Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, dies one day after canceled 'Tonight Show' taping

Jimmy Fallon is mourning the death of his mother Gloria, who died Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” a Fallon family spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

The tragic news comes after Fallon canceled a Nov. 3 taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon due to a “private Fallon family matter.”

A source revealed to PEOPLE then that Gloria was sick and that Fallon, 43, had gone to the hospital to be by her side.

“Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones they are by her side right now,” the source added.

Although Fallon is known to keep his family life private, he’s shared funny stories and sweet moments about his mother over the years.

In June, he revealed to Howard Stern that his mother used to be a nun. A month earlier, he shared a memory about Gloria as part of a “#MomQuotes” segment for the talk show.

“My mom and I were talking on the phone for the third time that day and she actually said, ‘We don’t talk enough,’ ” he tweeted.