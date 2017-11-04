Alec Baldwin's Trump mocks Harvey Weinstein on SNL

"I brought you in the shower to make sure you weren’t wearing a wire, Paul." #SNL pic.twitter.com/I5wtLoDjZy — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 5, 2017

Forget cold open — this weekend’s Saturday Night Live kicked off with a cold shower.

Alec Baldwin returned to studio 8H as President Donald Trump to have some onscreen bathtime with Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon), and Paul Manafort (Alex Moffat) in an absurd, political sketch that began with Trump and Manafort… clothed in an office.

“It’s a shame you’re going to prison, because I was about to give you a yuge tax break,” Trump says to Manafort before encouraging him to bring a “shiv” to prison. “Because after the stuff I’ve said about certain ethnic groups, they are really gonna go to town on you in prison.”

Soon enough, Trump and Manafort are in the shower, where Trump brought Manafort to make sure he’s not wearing a wire. There, Baldwin-as-POTUS makes a dig at Harvey Weinstein: “What an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is,” he says, “he could have gotten away with all of it if only he had gotten elected president.”

Watch a clip from the sketch above, and stay tuned for EW’s full recap of the episode, hosted by Larry David and featuring musical guest Miley Cyrus.