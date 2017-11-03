Entertainment Weekly

Tonight Show taping for Friday canceled due to Fallon family matter

Tonight, there will be no new Tonight Show.

Friday’s taping of Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show has been canceled due to a family matter, NBC has confirmed. According to a source close to the show, Fallon’s mom is ill and has been hospitalized.

A repeat from a September installment will be shown in its place, and the plan is for The Tonight Show to return next week as scheduled.

This week, guest hosts are filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live as the host prepares for his son to have heart surgery.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.