Thor: Ragnarok cast perform the movie live for unsuspecting 4D audience

A small movie theater audience took their seats for Thor: Ragnarok, but instead witnessed what James Corden called “the future of 4D entertainment.” Channeling a similar persona to the “Crosswalk Theater” sketches, the Late Late Show host brought out Chris Hemsworth and the main cast of the Marvel film to perform Thor: Ragnarok live.

“Will they be mad that I’m interrupting the film? Possibly,” Corden said as his production crew set up cardboard stage props. “You know, wherever there is change, people will call it disruption. So I guess, you know, what I’m saying is who gives a f—?”

The audience was utterly perplexed as the opening of Thor: Ragnarok cut out to reveal Corden announcing the surprise performance. But they soon cheered up when Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Cate Blanchett (Hela), Jeff Goldblum (The Grandmaster), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) all came out from behind the curtains in low-budget costumes.

“Is James the best director I’ve ever worked for? It’s a tough question,” Hiddleston asked himself backstage. “He’s certainly a director I’ve worked for.”

Most seemed to be into it — Goldblum even sat with the audience for part of the show for one of the Goldblum-iest moments. “Oh, I remember this part in the movie,” he exclaimed while munching on popcorn. Blanchett, however, thought it more of a “huge mistake.”

“I think those poor people just want to watch the movie,” she said.

Watch Thor: Ragnarok live in the clip above or, you know, go see it in theaters this weekend.