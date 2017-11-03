Fans who don’t want to see The Middle go away are in for a treat: ABC just extended the show’s final season by two episodes.

A total of 24 episodes of The Middle will air before sitcom, now in its ninth season, will wrap its run in the spring of 2018.

The comedy will air its 200th episode on Dec. 5.

“It’s always hard to think about ending a show when everything is going so right,” co-creator DeAnn Heline told EW last month. “But it’s also been nine years and we wanted to feel like we were going out on our own terms, so the cast, [co-creator] Eileen [Heisler], and myself decided that we wanted to have a year where we could prepare for the ending, so that every single episode was special and would mean something.”

The Middle airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.