Stranger Things kids bring 'Upside Get Down' to Jimmy Fallon's dance battle

It’s been a full week of Stranger Things on The Tonight Show. After hosting Millie Bobby Brown and her recap rap, Jimmy Fallon challenged her kid costars — Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp — to one of his dance battles.

Blake Lively, Charlize Theron, Heidi Klum, and Jennifer Lopez are veterans of this particular segment, and the boys added “Toastin’ Waffles,” “Flashlight With a Mind of Its Own,” and “Breaking Through the Goo” to the library of odd dance moves. Schnapp, meanwhile, had a difficult time wrapping his mind around his assigned dance when the dance move generator landed on “Trying to Fix an ’80s TV.”

“Do you know what a television looked like in the ’80s?” Fallon asked, to which Schnapp shook his head. It took some time to explain it, even though his Netflix series is dripping with ’80s flair. “Remember on set,” McLaughlin offered.

Once that dilemma was squared away, they all got together with Fallon to perform the “Upside Get Down,” which entailed a series of classic moves while the camera was literally turned upside down.

Watch the Stranger Things kids throw down in the clip above.