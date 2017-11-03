Shay Mitchell says 'never say never' to appearing on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

In September, Freeform announced a Pretty Little Liars spin-off based on another of Sara Shepard’s book series, this one being The Perfectionists. So far, what we know about Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, is that PLL showrunner I. Marlene King is on board, along with PLL stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who are set to reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal.

The new series will be set in Beacon Heights, where the stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. How Ali and Mona will fit into things remains to be seen. However, considering that PLL ended with Ali and Emily getting their happy ending, could Shay Mitchell reprise her role as Emily in the spin-off? “Never say never,” Shay Mitchell tells EW. “I’m so excited to see Sasha on that. It’s something that they were talking about before we even finished [PLL], and all of us were so supportive.”

Although she’s unsure if she’ll be on the show — after all, she might be busy with The Heiresses — Mitchell does think the PLL fandom will be happy with the spin-off. “Obviously we have a huge fanbase of PLL and nobody wanted to see it end. I think this is going to be a great substitute for that. A lot of the fans will enjoy seeing what takes place later on, so I’m really excited to watch it.”