Once Upon a Time bosses on those two big curse reveals

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Once Upon a Time. Read at your own risk!

Once Upon a Time dropped two big curse-related bombshells during Friday’s episode.

After spying Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar) go into the tower — where viewers know the mysterious witch (Emma Booth) resides — Ivy (Adelaide Kane) recruits Henry (Andrew J. West) to investigate. However, Roni (Lana Parrilla) interferes, instead taking his place and accidentally uncovering a photo of her Storybrooke self with a young Henry (Jared Gilmore).

But adult Henry pointing out that he’s the child in the photo wasn’t the most shocking moment of the hour. That belonged to the reveal that Ivy, a.k.a Cinderella’s wicked stepsister Drizella, is actually awake from the curse and aligned with the witch! EW turned to executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis to get the scoop on what this all means.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Drizella is actually awake from the curse! What can you tease of her motives?

EDWARD KITSIS: I would say that when you are the unloved child and you are looking for your mother’s approval — Ivy wants to show her mom that she’s just as capable, if not more so, than her, and we’ll be seeing that coming up.

What can you tease about that witch in the tower?

ADAM HOROWITZ: Without revealing too much, what we can tease is we’re going to learn more about that witch, we’re going to see her in flashbacks, and we’re going to see that she’s connected to multiple characters.

Henry has pointed out that he’s the kid in the photo with Regina, so where does that take us next?

KITSIS: That is going to take us to strange places, especially for Roni, because this is now getting very crazy for her. Episode 6 will answer that question.

Is there anything you can tease about Regina’s flashback episode and if we’ll get a sense of her love interest for the season?

KITSIS: We are. [The love interest is] not going to be until the second half of the season, but Regina’s flashback is episode 6 and she’s going to have an unlikely pairing with Drizella.

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.