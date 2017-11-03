Netflix dumps Kevin Spacey from House of Cards

If and when House of Cards returns to Netflix, it will be without Kevin Spacey.

Friday evening, the streaming platform officially announced plans to cut ties with the Golden Globe winner amid an ever-growing list of sexual misconduct accusations.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

Reps for Spacey did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.

It’s been less than a week since Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that a then-26-year-old Kevin Spacey made sexual advances towards Rapp when he was 14 years old. The House of Cards star issued a public apology, though he said he didn’t remember the incident. He also used the statement to come out as gay.

Following the news, production on the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated series, which had begun only two weeks earlier, was halted. Since, further allegations have been made against Spacey, including a report from CNN featuring eight people who currently work or previously worked on House of Cards saying the actor created a “toxic” work environment through sexual harassment and “predatory” behavior.

Late Wednesday, Spacey’s then-publicist said the actor was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” and that “no other information will be available at this time.”

“When the allegations broke about Kevin Spacey on Sunday night, in conjunction with MRC, we sent a representative to set on Monday morning,” Netflix said in a statement on Thursday in response to the latest accusations. “Netflix was just made aware of one incident, five years ago, that we were informed was resolved swiftly. On Tuesday, in collaboration with MRC, we suspended production, knowing that Kevin Spacey wasn’t scheduled to work until Wednesday. Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set. We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time.”

May’s fifth season of House of Cards concluded with Spacey’s Frank Underwood out as president, having been replaced by his wife and vice president, Claire (Golden Globe winner Robin Wright).