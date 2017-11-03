Moesha cast says they would love to do a reboot

Hollywood has reboot fever and the Moesha cast would love to catch it.

While appearing on a cast reunion on The Real on Friday, co-host Jeannie Mai asked the Moesha cast if they would sign up for a reboot if they had the chance. The answer was a resounding “yes” from reunited show alums Brandy, Ray J, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn, William Allen Young, and Marcus T. Paulk.

As Brandy pointed out, the show “ended on a cliff” with questions about Myles (Marcus T. Paulk) being kidnapped and whether or not Brandy’s titular Moesha was pregnant. The show was one of UPN’s biggest hits and even spawned a spin-off, The Parkers, but it still left a lot of questions hanging when it was abruptly canceled after six seasons.

The cast also reminisced about their time on set and memories of making the show together. Watch the clips above for more from their reunion on The Real.