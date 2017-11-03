Lord of the Rings series in early talks at Amazon

Amazon may have found its Game of Thrones.

The streamer is in “very early talks” with Warner Bros. Television to develop a TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, EW has confirmed.

The late author’s series was previously adapted for the big screen by director Peter Jackson in the form of three films, culminating in 2003’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which won Best Picture — among its 11 Oscars — and collected more than $1 billion at the box office.

Pursuing the high-profile project comes amid a period of overhaul at Amazon. In addition to canceling multiple series, Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, resigned after a sexual harassment claim against him.

Variety first reported the news.