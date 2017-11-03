Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Lord of the Rings series in early talks at Amazon

Warner Bros. Television and author J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate are developing the small screen project

@derekjlawrence

Posted on

Everett Collection

Amazon may have found its Game of Thrones.

The streamer is in “very early talks” with Warner Bros. Television to develop a TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, EW has confirmed.

The late author’s series was previously adapted for the big screen by director Peter Jackson in the form of three films, culminating in 2003’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which won Best Picture — among its 11 Oscars — and collected more than $1 billion at the box office.

Pursuing the high-profile project comes amid a period of overhaul at Amazon. In addition to canceling multiple series, Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, resigned after a sexual harassment claim against him.

Variety first reported the news.

sponsored stories

more EW

more TV

Comments