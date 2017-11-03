17 questions Jennifer Lawrence actually asked Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jennifer Lawrence served as guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night and delivered one of the most unforgettable interviews with Kim Kardashian West we’ve ever seen.

The chat spanned almost 18 minutes in length, with Lawrence not wasting any time before getting into some of the more personal questions that may usually be off limits — things like O.J. Simpson, Blac Chyna, farts, and the reality star’s “hacking” skills. The Oscar winner pretty much asked everything anyone’s ever really wanted to ask the Keeping Up With the Kardashians queen but never had the chance.

See 17 of Lawrence’s best questions, followed by Kardashian’s answers below. Check out the interview in its entirety above.

1. “Alright, buckle down and get comfortable. My first question: Do you think it’s a coincidence that Reggie Bush’s wife looks just like you? I don’t.”

Kardashian’s jaw hit the floor as she cracked up and said, “Oh, I thought this was going to be fun.”

2. “I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet [during a dinner at her house] and ordering you to dress me. Did you call Kanye to come up in the closet? Did you want him to style me?”

“No, you said, ‘I’m not joking. I really want Kanye to style me.’ So, I said ‘OK,’ and then I come back in and you’re fully butt naked and I was like, ‘Um, I’m going to intercom downstairs and tell him not to come upstairs.’ We put on one of my mom’s dresses and you wore it throughout the whole dinner,” recalled Kardashian.

3. “Do you and Kanye fart in front of each other? Do you talk about farts? Like do you fart in front of him? … I remember Kanye looking down the table like, ‘Oh my god, she farts!'”

“I don’t fart. What are you talking about?” joked Kardashian.

4. “Do you think that you could hack a President’s Twitter and maybe stop a war? You could save the world, in theory!”

“Yeah, it’s kind of like that game we were playing at the house,” said Kardashian. “You were like, ‘Okay, if you could save the world, who would you rather sleep with: Donald Trump or Kim Jong Un?”

5. “Who did you say?”

“I think we were laughing so hard we didn’t choose,” recounted Kardashian.

6. “Is Khloé [Kardashian] in on you being subtly rude to her, or are you just subtly rude to her?”

“Like about her style? I’m not that rude to Khloé,” said Kardashian, defending herself. “I love Khloé! We all go through periods, and her and I are really vibing right now. Maybe I was rude about her style. But I love her style.”

7. “What do you think about Selena [Gomez] getting back together with Justin [Bieber]?”

“I think it’s so cute,” quipped Kardashian.

8. Who of all of your sisters lost their virginity first?

“Probably me,” admitted Kardashian. “But I was in a serious relationship.”

9. “Have you ever been cheated on?”

“Yes.”

10. “How did you find out?”

“My hacking skills. I got into the voicemail thing, and it was on my birthday. I was at dinner with all of my best friends, put it on speaker board wondering where my boyfriend was. He was flying in town to meet another girl on my birthday, and lied to me that he was in a different city,” Kardashian recalled.

11. “How many ex-boyfriends are still in your phone?”

“Only one,” said Kardashian. “Super friendly, he lives right across the street from Kourtney [Kardashian]. We never really talk, but the nicest family, I went to his wedding.”

12. “If you were stranded on a desert island with one member of your family, who would you kill last?”

“It might be Khloé because I feel like she’d kill me,” joked Kardashian.

13. “What is the weirdest thing that Kanye does?”

“He falls asleep anywhere,” exclaimed Kardashian. “We’ll be at a meeting or he’ll introduce me to people I’ve never met before or we’ll be at a restaurant and he’ll be like snoring at the table.”

14. “Have you talked to O.J. [Simpson] since he’s gotten out of prison?”

“I haven’t,” said Kardashian. “I haven’t talked to him in years. I think I saw him at a club in Miami maybe eight, nine years ago.”

15. “Did you talk to him? … Did you ask him if he did it?”

“I just never really go there. I have so much respect for his children and I feel like my mom and Caitlyn both say a lot about it and are really vocal. I just feel like his kids – it must be really hard. I just try to stay away from it,” answered Kardashian.

16. “Has Kanye ever written songs about you that we don’t know about?”

“There was one that he hasn’t released, but he sang it at the Met called ‘Awesome,'” said Kardashian. “Right before we got together, he played it for me when he was recording Watch the Throne. When I was pregnant and it was my first Met Ball, he performed it to me at the Met.”

17. “What do you guys think about Blac Chyna?”

“You know, I always said when someone was going to ask me – you know Dream [Kardashian] is going to see this one day,” said Kardashian. “I think it’s super respectful to just not say anything about my niece’s mom.”