Blindspot boss on that surprising death

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Blindspot wasted no time in proving that these new tattoos are very dangerous.

During Friday’s episode, Stuart (Jordan Johnson-Hines) was plagued by a particular tattoo that he spent basically the entire hour working on — so much so that he faced the wrath of Patterson (Ashley Johnson) for diverting resources to focus on it. But when she went to apologize for being so hard on him, Patterson discovered Stuart dead in his apartment, likely killed over his investigation into that certain ink.

Suffice it to say, Patterson will stop at nothing to find out who killed Stuart. “It will deeply affect Patterson who will become mono-focused on solving this crime and catching Stuart’s murderer,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “The implications of Stuart’s death and the tattoo he was researching are critically important to the mythology of this season.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.