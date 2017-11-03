Blindspot taps Steve Kazee in mystery role

After its 18-month time jump, Blindspot has a lot of holes to fill — and the plot thickens with this new casting!

EW can exclusively reveal that Steve Kazee has joined the cast in a recurring capacity, but details on his role are being kept tightly under wraps.

The Tony Award-winning actor, whose TV credits include Nashville and Shameless, joins the previously announced additions of No Tomorrow star Tori Anderson as a potential love interest for Roman (Luke Mitchell), and Shades of Blue star Kristina Reyes, who will cross paths with Weller (Sullivan Stapleton).

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.