Do you think the desires and demands of pets should be as important as those of their human guardians when it comes to the interior design of houses and their gardens? Then does Animal Planet have a new show for you — and its name is Animal Cribs.

On the show, designer Antonio Ballatore, his project manager Grace, and his bulldog Chewie, transform drab, cramped homes and outside areas into functional, high-style spaces for both pets and the people they love. This season, viewers will see a cabin redesign for a family and their blind dog; a complete backyard renovation featuring a pet-safe fire-pit; a man-cave that can accommodate 20 pets; and a room design complete with a soaring sculptural cat climbing wall, among other design transformations.

Watch the show’s trailer above and an exclusive clip from the premiere, below.

Animal Cribs premieres Friday, Nov. 3 on Animal Planet at 10 p.m. ET.