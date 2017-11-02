Twitter has emotional reactions to beloved Will & Grace character's death

Warning: The following post contains spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Will & Grace.

R.I.P., Rosario Inés Consuelo Yolanda Salazar.

Karen Walker’s (Megan Mullally) beloved maid was laid to rest on Thursday’s episode of Will & Grace. Rosario (Shelley Morrison) hadn’t yet appeared in the revived NBC comedy’s ninth season, and when Karen went looking for her feisty sidekick, she discovered that Rosario was in the hospital, soon dying offscreen.

The end for Rosario was due to Morrison’s decision to retire from acting, but that didn’t stop fans from getting all the feels during the emotional half-hour. Mullally kicked things off earlier Thursday by posting a picture with her “fren” Morrison.

See more reactions below.

#WillAndGrace was an emotional rollercoaster tonight. Lots of laughter, tears, and marveling at how talented this cast is ❤️🙌🏼 — Taylor 🍂 (@margostanning) November 3, 2017

Omg I have tears running down my face. My heart 💔 Karen’s love for Rosario is endless and my heart hurts #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/4TKDkBneQA — Naaay (@B_LifeAsIKnowIt) November 3, 2017

That was the saddest #willandgrace ever. I miss Rosario! @WillAndGrace — Just Me (@jstmeandthewrld) November 3, 2017

Tonight's #willandgrace had me crying from laughter practically to the end and then I was crying from sadness. A touching tribute to Rosario — Kim (@KimJaSamFan) November 3, 2017

I shouldn’t be this upset about a fictional character from a comedy show dying 😞 R.I.P. Rosario Inés Consuelo Yolanda Salazar #WillAndGrace — Britanni Taylor (@BritanniTaylor) November 3, 2017

Karen saying goodbye to Rosario literally just broke my heart.. 😭 #WillAndGrace 💔💔💔 — Weronikaa⚡️ (@w_raczek) November 3, 2017