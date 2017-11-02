Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Twitter has emotional reactions to beloved Will & Grace character's death

‘You were my everything’

@derekjlawrence

Posted on

Chris Haston/NBC

Warning: The following post contains spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Will & Grace.

R.I.P., Rosario Inés Consuelo Yolanda Salazar.

Karen Walker’s (Megan Mullally) beloved maid was laid to rest on Thursday’s episode of Will & Grace. Rosario (Shelley Morrison) hadn’t yet appeared in the revived NBC comedy’s ninth season, and when Karen went looking for her feisty sidekick, she discovered that Rosario was in the hospital, soon dying offscreen.

The end for Rosario was due to Morrison’s decision to retire from acting, but that didn’t stop fans from getting all the feels during the emotional half-hour. Mullally kicked things off earlier Thursday by posting a picture with her “fren” Morrison.

See more reactions below.