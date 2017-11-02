Colbert is too busy freaking out about Beyoncé being in Lion King to rip Republican tax plan

TONIGHT: There's only one person who could possibly distract Stephen from the dumpster fire that is the current White House… @beyonce. pic.twitter.com/IKxVKBSGfH — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 3, 2017

Only one thing could stop Stephen Colbert from ripping the new Republican tax plan: Beyoncé being cast in The Lion King.

On Thursday’s Late Show, the host began discussing the day’s big political news, but he quickly veered in a wildly different direction. “This is the biggest story in the news… or it would be if we hadn’t just learned that Beyoncé will be starring the new Lion King,” he cheered. “This is amazing. This is the meeting of Disney and Beyoncé — the world’s most beloved brand and Disney.”

The pop megastar will voice Nala in Jon Favreau and Disney’s live-action re-imagining of the 1994 animated movie. Also onboard are Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Pumbaa and Timon.

“This movie is also going to feature other people that aren’t Beyoncé — I don’t know why,” quipped Colbert. “I don’t know if it’s possible, but hopefully Donald Glover will be able to capture the majesty of African pride embodied in the original by Jonathan Taylor Thomas. That’s a high bar.”

Colbert’s eventual attempts to get back to the days’ news were short-lived, though. “Who am I kidding?” he proclaimed. “John Oliver is playing Zazu!”

Watch the clip above. The Late Show airs weeknights on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET.