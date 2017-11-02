Seth Meyers blasts Trump for 'lying over and over again' about proposed tax cuts

Seth Meyers took a closer look Thursday night at President Trump’s attempt to get a major piece of legislation passed, zeroing in on the tax plan Republicans unveiled earlier in the day.

“This is not the largest tax cut in history — larger tax cuts were passed twice under Obama and once under Reagan — but, as usual, that has not stopped Trump from lying over and over again,” Meyers said of the president’s multiple statements proclaiming it as such, as seen in a montage of speeches and interviews. (“This will be the biggest tax cut in history, in the history of our country,” Trump said on Fox Business days ago; last month he called it “a giant, beautiful, massive, the biggest-ever-in-our-country tax cut.”)

“Man, he could just not help himself. Was he like this when Ivanka was born?” the Late Night host asked before slipping into his Trump impression.

“This is the first baby ever born. There’s never been anything like this in the history of the world,” Meyers-as-Trump opined, before being reminded of older son Donald Trump Jr. “That guy? I’ll believe it when he releases his birth certificate.”

Meyers also took aim at Trump’s proposed name for bill, the Cut Cut Cut Act, as reported by ABC News. “Our president is so adult he can only think in chants: ‘Lock her up!’ ‘Build a wall!’ ‘Cut! Cut! Cut!’” Meyers said, joking that a question to the president about his agenda will result in the answer, “We! Want! Golf!”

Turning to Trump’s statements about suspected New York City terrorist Sayfullo Saipov, accused of killing eight people Tuesday by driving a truck down a bike path, Meyers pointed out how the president took “the unprecedented and chilling step of demanding the toughest possible sentence for the suspect, even before a trial had taken place.” Citing Trump’s “death penalty” tweet, Meyers reminded the president that he’s not “an old crank yelling at the TV over the bar. When you tweet that, you’re jamming yourself into the judicial process and tainting the jury pool. In the same way you probably taint every pool you get into,” he said as a graphic of a swimming pool with orange spots appeared on screen.

See Meyers’ full video above for more. Late Night airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.