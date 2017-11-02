Netflix addresses new Kevin Spacey sexual misconduct allegations on House of Cards set

Netflix and Media Rights Capital have responded to new allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey on the set of House of Cards, which were first reported by CNN on Thursday.

According to CNN, eight people who currently work or previously worked on the political drama have accused Spacey — the series’ star and an executive producer — of creating a “toxic” work environment through sexual harassment and “predatory” behavior. All eight people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

MRC, which produces House of Cards, said in a statement to EW, “We are deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations that are being made to the press concerning Kevin Spacey’s interaction with members of the crew of House of Cards. As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe working environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority.”

The company said it “will continue to thoroughly investigate all current claims and any new claims that are formally brought to our attention, and will continue to monitor our own production and practices to ensure that our cast and crew feel safe and supported.”

Netflix, the distributor of House of Cards, said in a statement Thursday that it sent a representative to the House of Cards set Monday, in the wake of allegations that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance toward actor Anthony Rapp more than 30 years ago, when Rapp was 14 years old. (In a statement posted to Twitter Sunday night, Spacey apologized to Rapp, said he did not remember the alleged encounter, and came out as gay.)

“When the allegations broke about Kevin Spacey on Sunday night, in conjunction with MRC, we sent a representative to set on Monday morning,” Netflix’s statement said. “Netflix was just made aware of one incident, five years ago, that we were informed was resolved swiftly. On Tuesday, in collaboration with MRC, we suspended production, knowing that Kevin Spacey wasn’t scheduled to work until Wednesday. Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set. We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time.”

Spacey did not respond to CNN’s request for comment about the new allegations and could not be reached for immediate comment by EW. According to Deadline Hollywood, both the actor’s agency, CAA, and his publicist have parted ways with him. On Wednesday, the day before the CNN report, a representative for Spacey said he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

In MRC’s statement Thursday, the company also said, “We have consistently reinforced the importance of employees reporting any incident without fear of retaliation and we have investigated and taken appropriate actions following any complaints. For example, during our first year of production in 2012, someone on the crew shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey. Immediate action was taken following our review of the situation and we are confident the issue was resolved promptly to the satisfaction of all involved. Mr. Spacey willingly participated in a training process and since that time MRC has not been made aware of any other complaints involving Mr. Spacey.”

The company added that it installed an anonymous complaint hotline, crisis counselors, and sexual harassment legal advisors for the crew on Tuesday in response to the current situation.