NCIS: New Orleans to feature performance by X Ambassadors

The music never stops on NCIS: New Orleans — and this time, it’ll be provided by X Ambassadors.

EW has learned exclusively that the rock band responsible for “Renegades” and “Jungle” will perform two songs on the CBS drama later this month, “Ahead of Myself” and “The Devil You Know.” Their performance takes place at the New Orleans Tricentennial Festival, where the NCIS team will be tracking some bad guys.

The band’s appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21 in the episode titled “Hard Knock Life,” in which Pride (Scott Bakula) starts to second guess evidence that points to homeless kids as possible suspects in the murder of a petty officer.

X Ambassadors are now part of an exclusive club of artists to have performed on NCIS: New Orleans. Others who have made music on the procedural include Jimmy Buffett, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Gary Clark Jr., Blackberry Smoke, Dr. John, and Earl St. Clair.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.