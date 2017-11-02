Meghan McCain reveals fiancé proposed after father's cancer diagnosis

CONGRATS, MEGHAN! Our @MeghanMcCain announces she's engaged — she shares her touching engagement story and her message to single women! pic.twitter.com/3FE7zWdooE — The View (@TheView) November 2, 2017

During Thursday’s episode of The View, co-host Meghan McCain confirmed reports of her engagement — and revealed the special moment happened at the Mayo Clinic, where her father, Sen. John McCain, was getting a brain scan.

“You may have read something about me on the Internet last night. I’m engaged!” Meghan said Thursday. “We’ve been together for years. We’ve been engaged for awhile and it’s a secret. I was hoping to get married and people wouldn’t find out, but people talk sometimes.”

According to Meghan, the proposal happened after Sen. McCain’s cancer diagnosis. The Arizona Republican is battling glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer. “We got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive,” Meghan said. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”

Meghan hasn’t publicly confirmed the identity of her fiancé, but he’s reportedly Ben Domenech, a conservative writer and publisher of online magazine The Federalist. Domenech retweeted a story from the New York Post about Meghan’s engagement.

On Thursday, the co-host also explained her reluctance to show off her ring.

“I do have a ring. I’ve been single for so long and I never thought I’d get married,” Meghan said. “I want all the single girls to know I don’t consider this an achievement. It’s just part of my life right now.”

Before pivoting the conversation back to politics, McCain left viewers with one important note: “Wait for people who love strong women. The men who love strong, independent women, they’re out there. Don’t settle for less.”

