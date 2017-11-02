Entertainment Weekly

TV

Lost alum to guest on This Is Us

Sam Anderson will play a judge who crosses paths with young William in the Nov. 7 episode

@dansnierson

Posted on

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic; NBC

If you caught the preview for Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, you may have noticed that Delroy Lindo (Get Shorty) will play a judge who has some issues with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) legally adopting Randall. But there’s another judge in the episode, and the actor who will don that judicial robe is… Sam Anderson, better known as Bernard on Lost, EW has learned.

Anderson’s character presides over a different case, and this one involves William (Jermel Nakia), who has run into legal trouble.

Anderson’s TV credits in recent years include Justified, Grimm, and Bones, and he popped up on the short-lived CBS drama Doubt earlier this year as, you guessed it, a judge. The season 2 guest cast of This Is Us also includes Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard, Elizabeth Perkins, and Brian Grazer.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To read what Mandy Moore had to say about last week’s episode —including that revelation about when Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas) may have begun their relationship — click here.