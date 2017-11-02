Houston Astros star proposes to girlfriend on live TV after World Series win

Winning the World Series was simply not enough for one Houston Astros baseball player.

Carlos Correa, a shortstop for the team, proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, 21, on national television after his team won.

“Right now, I’m about to take another big step in my life,” Correa, 23, told Fox Sports: MLB Wednesday night.

1 night, 2 rings. Carlos Correa proposes! Congrats to the Correa's! #WorldSeries https://t.co/SgRGw0NVGZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2017

He turned off camera toward Rodriguez, who stood behind a crowd barrier separating her from Correa.

“Daniella Rodriguez,” he said, taking out a small box and opening it to reveal a large diamond ring. “You make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?”

CARLOS CORREA WITH THE WORLD SERIES PROPOSAL! pic.twitter.com/11GvW1Sg4U — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 2, 2017

Rodriguez, overcome with emotion from the unexpected proposal, ripped open the barrier and jumped into Correa’s arms as she said, “Oh my God. Oh my God.”

World Series Bound 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Daniella Rodriguez (@daniellardzz) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Last night at Carlos Beltrán charity event with my gorgeous lady😍 #ANightInOldSanJuan A post shared by Carlos Correa (@teamcjcorrea) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Correa, undeterred and seeking an answer, asked, “Yes?”

“Yes,” Rodriguez said.

Quickly embracing for long moments, the couple seemed to bask in their small bubble, until Correa turned to their spectators and said, “Let’s celebrate!”

Rodriguez’s ring was the true stunner. A quick glimpse at the ring during the proposal revealed it to be a giant diamond ring that glittered in the evening sky.

The beauty queen was Miss Texas USA 2016 and Miss Texas Teen USA 2013, and the couple frequently post sweet photos of themselves on Instagram.