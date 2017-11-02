Grey's Anatomy boss hides Easter egg hunt in 300th episode

The 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy will reward diehard fans of the long-running ABC medical drama, particularly with an Easter egg hunt embedded within the hour by executive producer Krista Vernoff.

The landmark hour, which aptly pulls its name from Hamilton’s closing number, “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” brings the Shondaland roller coaster to life — ­literally. After a nightmare accident involving a county fair ride, it’s all hands on deck as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and the docs of Grey Sloan tend to patients who ignite memories of ghosts from their past.

“I did my best to look back at our history and move our story forward simultaneously,” says Vernoff, who penned the hour, which was directed by fellow EP Debbie Allen. “I tried to honor the beloved char­acters who have come and gone during the 14 seasons of our show. I might not have hit all of them, but I paid some small ­tribute to most.”

“I also created a little Easter egg hunt for the avid fans,” Vernoff continues. “I don’t want to give too much away, but keep your eyes and ears peeled — and keep your tissues handy!” Maybe some tequila, too!

The 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy will air Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.