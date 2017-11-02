Channing Tatum opens Jimmy Kimmel Live with stellar dance routine

As Channing Tatum filled in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he learned a valuable lesson from Ellen DeGeneres: When it comes to the Magic Mike star, all is forgiven with the dance.

The actor filmed a special opening for his Wednesday night hosting turn, complete with an epic dance routine set to the music of C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).” Confessing to DeGeneres how nervous he was to face the television audience, the comedian and daytime talk show host had some valuable advice. “No one’s gonna care about what you say, especially after you dance,” she said.

Though hesitant, the beat took over and Tatum launched into a dance sequence that tracked his makeup, wardrobe, and potty break preparation before hitting the stage. Accompanied by a troupe of professional dancers, he infused his moves with a bit of hip-hop, breakdancing, jazz, tap, voguing, and a cameo from Pink, one of his interview guests of the night.

Due to a minor cold and his son’s postponed heart surgery, Kimmel tapped Shaquille O’Neal, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Tatum, and Jennifer Lawrence to fill in on his late-night show for the week. The Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Logan Lucky actor also kept Kimmel’s Halloween tradition alive by pranking his daughter.

“You’re right, that really was not funny,” Tatum apologized. “I’m so sorry, baby. I hope you forgive me someday for that.”

Watch Tatum’s dance moves in the clip above.