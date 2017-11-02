CBS All Access eyes The Twilight Zone reboot

CBS’s trend of rebooting iconic TV series is continuing.

On a Thursday earnings call, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves announced that a new take on The Twilight Zone is in the works at CBS All Access.

While Moonves didn’t share many additional details, Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele’s production company Monkeypaw is involved and The Defenders co-creator Marco Ramirez will serve as writer and showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Rod Serling, The Twilight Zone ran on CBS from 1959-1964, eventually spawning a feature film, radio program, and numerous revivals. Should it go to series at CBS All Access, the latest iteration would join fellow high-profile projects Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight.