Sam Smith gets the Fifth Harmony Carpool Karaoke he always wanted

Before Sam Smith got the surprise of his life, the Grammy winner’s Carpool Karaoke segment was going as expected: He and Late Late Show host James Corden were bringing a more soulful road trip ride to the popular segment. But then Fifth Harmony surprised him, and his world changed.

“Oh my god. When I hear them I feel free,” Smith, a self-professed “Harmonizer,” told Corden earlier in the show. “I feel free, I feel alive, I feel like the woman in me is on fire.” He also revealed he wants Fifth Harmony to perform their 2016 hit single “Work From Home” at his wedding. “I want to walk down the aisle to it in heels,” he said.

Then Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui entered the car. “I’m actually shaking. … Oh my god, this is my dream!” he exclaimed before they all performed “Work From Home” together.

“That just made my year,” Smith admitted.

Here’s hoping we all find someone who looks at us the same way Smith looks at Fifth Harmony. “That moment when all your carpool karaoke dreams come true,” he wrote alongside a photo of his reaction on Instagram.

Watch the magic happen at the 10:46 mark in the video above.