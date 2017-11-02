10 of Kristen Bell's most hilarious talk show moments

Is there anyone more hilarious than Kristen Bell when it comes to talk show and late-night TV appearances? We don’t think so. No one will ever forget the time she shared her story about husband Dax bringing a sloth to their home as a birthday surprise and her ensuing emotional meltdown. Truly, there’s no better reaction to a birthday gift out there.

With Bad Moms Christmas now in theaters, we’re likely to see more appearances from Bell on the late-night and daytime TV circuit in the coming days — so try to contain your excitement. It seems, regardless of topic, Bell knows how to bring the the laughs. Someone should go ahead and give the multi-talented entertainer her own show at this point. Watch out, Jimmy Kimmel!

Check out some of The Good Place star’s best moments below.

1. That time she talked about her love of sloths on Ellen and almost repeated a previous meltdown over the docile creatures.

2. That time she was on Jimmy Kimmel Live (dressed as Tom Selleck, nonetheless) with guest host Dave Grohl and the duo rocked out to a mash-up of Frozen‘s “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

3. That time she got real with Ellen about giving birth and how much she enjoyed the epidural until she ended up “scratching holes in [her] face like a meth addict.”

4. That time she was cool with her husband’s wife swap plans with Conan and his wife and told the host, “You’re not the first person he’s tried to get us to swing with.”

5. That time on Ellen she asked Mila Kunis if her sex life was good.

6. That time she discussed the realities of parenting on Ellen: “You are supposed to chain them to the bed, right?”

7. That time she covered for Jimmy Kimmel when he was on paternity leave and her flawless guest host monologue made it seem like she’d been doing the job for years. “Hosting a late-night show is super exciting for me,” she said. “I have two kids, so I haven’t been up this late since 2012.”

8. That time she demonstrated the “Jersey Turnpike” dance move on Ellen.

9. That time she admitted her kids don’t like Frozen on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “They live to break down my self-esteem,” she told the host.

10. That time she orchestrated a prom proposal when hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live and changed the lyrics to her popular Frozen song to “Do you wanna be his prom date?”