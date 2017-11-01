The Grand Tour debuts new trailer, announces season 2 premiere date

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.

Amazon Prime Video exclusive series The Grand Tour debuted a new trailer and announced a Dec. 8 premiere date for its second season.

The roughly two-minute trailer features Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May driving through several different types of terrain, including down a snowy mountain, through off-road mucky areas, and even in the water. With Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” blaring in the background, the preview boasts no shortage of revving engines and vehicles zooming off into the distance.

Amazon’s No. 1 global hit show filmed across five continents for the upcoming season, traveling to Croatia, Mozambique, Dubai, Spain, Switzerland, Colorado, New York, and more.

Check out the trailer above for footage of the upcoming season. The Grand Tour season 2 premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 8, with new episodes released weekly.