Stephen Colbert rips Trump's response to New York terror attack

The day after an act of terror in Lower Manhattan left eight people dead and more injured, Stephen Colbert praised New Yorkers’ resilience, while ripping President Trump’s response to the attack.

“I am so proud to be coming to you from New York City, which yesterday saw a cowardly terrorist attack,” he said in his Late Show monologue Wednesday. “But guess what? New Yorkers do not terrify easy. Because just hours after this horrific attack, New Yorkers got back to doing what they do best: dressing up like Buzz Lightyear and getting blackout drunk on a Tuesday.”

Colbert went on to address Trump’s Wednesday tweet in which he pointed to the foreign-born terror suspect as justification for a “merit based” immigration system. The comedian quipped, “We all want merit-based, sir — but you’re still the president.”

