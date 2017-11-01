Stephen Colbert defiant after terror attack: 'New Yorkers never live in fear'

Stephen Colbert addressed the Halloween terror attack in Manhattan on Tuesday, praising New Yorkers for their resiliency in the face of evil.

“All of our hearts, all of our broken hearts go out to everyone affected,” Colbert said at the start of Tuesday night’s The Late Show. “And to all those who live and work in this great city: tomorrow and the next day, New Yorkers will wake up to new details about what happened; tomorrow and the next day, New Yorkers will also wake up and keep going. Because in an uncertain world, one thing is for sure, New Yorkers will never live in fear.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a man driving a rented pickup truck killed eight people and injured 11 after striking the victims on a bike path off the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan near the World Trade Center. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack “an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians.” The New York Times reported that the attacker left handwritten notes at the crime scene pledging allegiance to ISIS. He was shot at the scene and taken into custody.

Watch Colbert’s opening statements on the attack above.