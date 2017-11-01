Someone — or two? — is not too happy that Claire is back in town!

In these new images from Sunday’s episode of Outlander, Claire returns to Lallybroch for a homecoming like no other. Turns out a lot has happened in Claire’s absence, so her sister-in-law Jenny (Laura Donnelly) is not all that eager to welcome back the time-traveling nurse.

After all, there’s a reason why the episode is named “First Wife.”

Want to hear more from Donnelly? You’re in luck! She was a guest on Outlander Live! Click below to hear her talk about playing Jamie’s head-strong wife and what her relationship is with Claire.

