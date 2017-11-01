Once Upon a Time books Riverdale star as Zelena's daughter

Zelena is not returning to Once Upon a Time solo.

EW has confirmed that Riverdale star Tiera Skovbye has booked a recurring role as Zelena (Rebecca Mader) and Robin Hood’s (Sean Maguire) grown-up daughter Robin.

Robin is described as a “strong-willed former good girl turned rebel … struggling to define her identity. The daughter of powerful parents, she can never seem to escape their shadows, and it’s driving her crazy. Tired of towing the line, Robin is ready to break out into the world and find her own adventure.”

Skovbye, whose credits include Dead of Summer and Supernatural, will make her debut in the 10th episode, while Mader is also set to return for multiple episodes this season.

As first reported by TVLine, Robin will portray a love interest for someone on the cast. Could that someone be another legacy character? Hmm.

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.