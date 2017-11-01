Millie Bobby Brown recaps Stranger Things season 1 with epic rap

It seems like every time Jimmy Fallon gets together with Millie Bobby Brown, he has the Stranger Things star flaunt her not-so-hidden talent. Brown, 13, crushed Nicki Minaj’s verse from Kanye West’s “Monster” on The Tonight Show, and she rapped in Fallon’s La La Land-style opener for the 2017 Golden Globes. When she appeared on the late-night talk show again on Tuesday night, she came prepared to spit a rap recap of Stranger Things season 1 — and it was worthy of the finale mic drop.

“Let’s go back to Indiana, circa 1983/ Just four boys in the basement chillin’ playin’ D&D,” Brown began. “There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike/ But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes!/ That’s when they met me Elev/ I had no hair on my head/ I had been so close to dead/ Courtesy of Dr. Brenner who’s huntin’ me twenty-four sev.”

Of course, she included lines about Barb “gone in the Upside Down,” the Demogorgon getting blasted to pieces “just like a grenade,” and Eleven’s love of Eggo Waffles.

“All I need is my Eggo waffles, I’m in love with those/ What I’m left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose,” Brown rapped. “Bad news when you see that bloody nose/ Bad news when you see that bloody nose.”

“Back with @jimmyfallon on @fallontonight which can only mean one thing,” Brown teased her fans on social media.

Back with @jimmyfallon on @fallontonight which can only mean one thing …. 🎤 A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Watch her epic rap in the clip above.