It’s the first not-officially-canceled-but-is-very-likely-canceled show of the season.

CBS is pulling low-rated freshman comedy Me, Myself & I starring Bobby Moynihan from Monday nights after six episodes. Next week, a Big Bang Theory repeat will take its place at 8:30 p.m., and on Nov. 13 the second season of Man with a Plan starring Matt LeBlanc will launch in the slot.

Me, Myself & I’s ratings dipped with nearly every episode, and this week delivered only 3.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS notes the comedy “will return to the schedule at a later date” which — if that happens — typically represents a burn off of remaining episodes. The show’s premise was a bit like This Is Us except about just one person: Looking at the life of one man at three different points in his life.

Previously, ABC shifted Ten Days in the Valley to a Saturday night death slot, which is another form of a network giving a new show a fatal thumbs down, but that title was also designed as a limited series rather than an ongoing title like Me, Myself & I. Networks in recent years have been increasingly reluctant to say outright that a fall show is canceled, preferring to avoid declaring any title a failure and also to keep their options open.