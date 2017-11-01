Life in Pieces: See a thrilling, hilarious car chase from season 3 premiere

Kids, please don’t try this at home.

With the entire Hughes family having moved into John (James Brolin) and Joan’s (Dianne Wiest) home after their kitchen is destroyed, John wants to get his granddaughter Sophia (Giselle Eisenberg) back on track after she begins to act out in the form of egging the neighbors’ homes on a cherry-red lawnmower in the season 3 premiere of Life in Pieces.

In this exclusive EW clip from “Settlement Pacifier Attic Unsyncing,” you can understand just why the kid decides to go on a thrilling egging bender with a police chase through the picturesque neighborhood: “I don’t know, I’m bored over here.”

Life in Pieces also picks up its third season with Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and Colleen (Angelique Cabral) set to receive a huge settlement from Colleen’s motel balcony fall on their wedding night. Plus, Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) and Greg (Colin Hanks) try to get Lark off of her pacifier and Tyler (Niall Cunningham) and Clementine (Hunter King) have a big surprise for the fam.

The season 3 premiere of Life in Pieces airs Thursday Nov. 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch the entire clip of Sophia’s car chase above.