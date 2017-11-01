Kristen Bell goes heavy metal for Frozen-Metallica mash-up with Dave Grohl

It’s 2017 and we’re still getting new covers and mash-ups of the songs from Disney’s Frozen. The latest comes from Kristen Bell (a.k.a. the voice of Anna) and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl (a.k.a. the coolest dad for performing with Bell).

“‘[Do You Want to Build a] Snowman’ is my ‘Highway to Hell,'” Grohl admitted to Bell on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday before the pair launched into a totally metal mash-up of “Snowman” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

Grohl, who guest hosted Kimmel’s show dressed in a David Letterman Halloween costume (complete with a Letterman jacket), took his post on the drums. Bell, channeling Magnum P.I., went from the dulcet melody of “Snowman” to a rip-roaring, head-banger rendition.

Jimmy Kimmel tapped a few of his celebrity pals to fill in for him on the show this week due to a minor cold and his son’s postponed heart surgery. Shaquille O’Neal got things started on Monday, and Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence will guest host respective shows following Grohl’s Tuesday turn.

In addition to being a frequent guest of Kimmel, Bell guest hosted the show earlier this year.

When Kimmel’s away, the celebs will play. Watch the latest in the clip above.