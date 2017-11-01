Kelly Clarkson sings 'Since U Been Gone' backwards for Jimmy Fallon

Kelly Clarkson knows her own songs backward and forward. After all, “I’m a professional,” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Tuesday night. So the host challenged her to prove it. Inspired by YouTube videos, Fallon asked Clarkson to perform her 2004 hit song “Since U Been Gone” backwards.

So, instead of “since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time,” it’s now “gone been you since, time first the for breathe can I.”

Clarkson laughed through the performance, since she’s never done this “in front of people or alone,” as she said. “I don’t just sit in my room and go, ‘Wonder what this would sound like backwards,'” the newly minted The Voice coach giggled. At least she had Fallon as her hype man. The late-night host was seen head-banging hard when Clarkson got to the refrain.

Elsewhere on the show, she got her chance to perform one of her songs the traditional way. Watch her sing “Whole Lotta Woman,” off her new album, Meaning of Life, below.

Clarkson will now join Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton on the upcoming season of The Voice, where she’ll serve as coach.

“We’re used to the Voice schedule, we already have to work around it because of our family,” she told EW of why she picked The Voice instead of the reboot of American Idol, which skyrocketed her to stardom. “We have four children — that can be very taxing with a schedule. It was just a no-brainer for me with The Voice because of that alone. But my thing is, I was kind of bummed too when [Idol] came to me. I hope it’s super successful.”