The Flash to introduce The Council of Wells

Get ready for a lot more Tom Cavanagh.

As previously teased, The Flash will feature more than just Harry Wells this season — and boy did the show really over-deliver on that promise.

In the upcoming Nov. 14 episode, aptly titled “When Harry Met Harry,” the Earth-2 version of Harrison Wells (Cavanagh) will seek out help from some familiar faces in a bid to figure out the identity of The Thinker. In a hilarious turn, he enlists The Council of Wells, a roundtable of the smartest Harrison Wells from various earths.

“We had a sprinkling of it when they were on their quest for H.R. Wells last year where we had Hells Wells, Mime Wells, and Steampunk Wells, and so that was just a one-off, but that got everybody’s juices flowing like, ‘If we were to do that, what would that look like with there being a Council of Wells that could convene?” Cavanagh tells EW. “We thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be completely obnoxious and shameless when I get ahold of it,’ and it is proving to be super obnoxious and ultra-shameless in hopefully the most appealing way.”

The key to distinguishing each of the new Wells, according to Cavanagh, is quickly making an impact. “With the Council of Wells, when fashioning these characters, you want to make sure that you can have the most impact in the littlest amount of time,” Cavanagh says. “If there’s 20 percent of the comic book bubble left [after telling a Flash story] then you want to fill that [properly] and so you want to find ways to get in there right away with these guys, so I’m doing that.”

While Cavanagh is staying coy on which Wells viewers will be seeing, the actor says he had a hand in coming up with ideas on how to make them distinct. “When they see me do some of the things that I do, everyone’s like, ‘Well, we’re going to have to have that guy.’ Even with just the off-camera goofing around, ‘We’re going to have to have that guy.’ I shouldn’t drop the guy’s name, but there was a very well-known director that had a massive thing built for like a million dollars and then when it was unveiled to him, [he says], ‘I thought it looks like sh—. We won’t use it,’ like the classic days of Hollywood excess, right? I’ve taken that one sentence and created this one Wells who’s very disparaging. He doesn’t like anything. He likes EW maybe on a good day, but that’s it.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.