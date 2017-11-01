Female-led 24 franchise show in the works at FOX

The 24 franchise may live another day. But with a lady standing front and center.

EW can confirm that a new incarnation of the series is in the works from Fox, as Deadline first reported.

The new 24 show will focus on a female lead within the criminal justice world in real time as she works to uncover a conspiracy against a potentially innocent death row inmate with a time-sensitive execution date. 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Brian Grazer will produce along with Jeremy Doner (The Killing), who will write the script with Gordon.

This will be the fourth iteration of 24, following the original, 24: Live Another Day, which also featured Jack Bauer, and 24: Legacy, which focused on a new set of characters and was canceled last June after one season.