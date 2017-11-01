Hillary Clinton says FBI investigation into Trump, Russia 'should have come out' before election

Hillary Clinton is defending her campaign’s involvement with the infamous dossier of research into Donald Trump, which included information about the FBI’s investigation into ties between the then-presidential candidate’s campaign and Russia.

Appearing on Wednesday’s Daily Show, the former Democratic presidential nominee was asked by host Trevor Noah if there is a difference in her campaign paying for that research and Trump’s people allegedly working with the Russians to influence the election.

“Of course there is. And I think most serious people understand that,” she responded, noting that the “document involving Donald Trump and pee” — as described by Noah — had been started by a Republican donor during the Republican primary.

“From my perspective, it didn’t come out before the election, as we all know,” she continued. “I know that voters should have had that information, that’s something that may have influenced some people. And it’s part of what happens in a campaign, where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try to make sure anything you put out into the public arena is accurate. So this thing didn’t come out until after the election and it’s still being evaluated. But the fact of the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia should have come out.”

