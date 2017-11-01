The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premiere date set

Here’s one more thing to look forward to in January: A new season of American Crime Story.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m., FX announced Wednesday.

As the title suggests, the second installment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning limited series will explore the fashion designer’s (played by Edgar Ramirez) tragic murder at the hands of Andrew Cunanan (Glee’s Darren Criss). The season also stars Penelope Cruz as Donatella and Ricky Martin as Gianni’s partner Antonio D’Amico.

Written by executive producer Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination of Gianni Versace is also executive produced Murphy — who directed the premiere — Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Dan Minahan.

Watch a teaser above.

American Crime Story isn’t Murphy’s only show set to debut in 2018. Murphy and Falchuk also created Fox’s midseason drama 9-1-1, which stars Connie Britton, Angela Bassett, and Kenneth Choi.