Stranger Things 2: All the best quotes of the new season

Trick or Treat, give us more Stranger Things!

The past few days have been reserved for two things: Halloween parties and the mandatory Stranger Things 2 binge. The world had been waiting, anxiously, to go back to Hawkins and visit with old (and new) friends. It’s fair to say that after fighting a literal shadow monster and its army of demodogs (R.I.P. Dart), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Eleven Jane (Millie Bobby Brown) will never be the same.

There is so much to unpack from what went down in Stranger Things 2, from Nancy’s (Natalia Dyer) quest for #JusticeforBarb to the new Hawkins residents, but if you’re already having withdrawal symptoms, we’ve compiled the best quotes from the sophomore season of the paranormal series.

Chapter One: MADMAX

MURRAY: “I only want five minutes!”

HOPPLER: “Yeah, I want a date with Bo Derek. We all want things.”

“Class, please welcome, all the way from sunny California, the latest passenger to join us on our curiosity voyage: Maxine!” —Mr. Clarke

“It’s finger-lickin’ good.” —Steve, eating KFC with Barb’s parents

NANCY, after he says he can’t go to a Halloween party because he’s taking Will trick-or-treating: “You’re going to be home by 8, listening to the Talking Heads and reading Vonnegut or something.”

JONATHAN: “That sounds like a nice night.”

“You’re right. You are a freak…. Who would you rather be friends with: Bowie or Kenny Rogers?” —Jonathan

“Nobody normal ever accomplished anything meaningful in this world.” —Jonathan

Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak

“You are such a nerd. No wonder you only hang out with boys.” —Erica, to Lucas

“If we’re both going crazy, then we’ll go crazy together, right?” — Mike, to Will

“Bulls–t.” —Nancy

Chapter Three: The Pollywog

“You’re pretty cute, you know that?” —Dustin, to Dart

“I need my paddles!” —Dustin, stealing books from the library

“Why’s he gotta kick the door?” —cop, after Hopper dramatically leaves the sheriff’s office

“Hey kiddo, would you like a balloon?” —Bob doing his impression of Mr. Baldo, doing an impression of Pennywise the Clown

Chapter Four: Will the Wise

“Mistakes have been made.” —Owens

“Let’s burn that lab to the ground.” —Nancy

“You act like you want me to be your friend and then you treat me like garbage.” —Max, with the self-respect every girl should have

“It’s about the shadow monster, isn’t it?” —Mike talking to Joyce Byers and getting straight to the point

Chapter Five: Dig Dug

“Our children don’t live here anymore. You didn’t know that?” —Ted Wheeler

“It’s crazy, but I really liked it. I mean, I had a few issues. I just felt it was a little derivative in parts. I just wish it had a little more originality, that’s all.” —Max’s savage commentary on the plot of season 1

“Sorry, you ate my cat.” —Dustin after shutting Dart in his storm shelter

Chapter Six: The Spy

STEVE: “How do you know [Dart’s] not just a lizard?”

DUSTIN: “Because its face opened up and it ate my cat.”

“Commie bastards sure know how to make a spirit, am I right?” —Murray, drinking vodka

“Bunch o’ nerds.” —Erica describing Lucas and his friends

“I always thought stuff like this happened in movies and comic books.” —Bob

Chapter Seven: The Lost Sister

“I just feel whole, like a piece of me was missing and now it’s not.” —Kali

“She’s in pain. She needs this.” —Kali explaining Eleven to her team of misfits

“Bitchin’.” —Eleven

KALI: “We belong together. There’s nothing back there — they cannot save you, Jane.”

ELEVEN: “No, but I can save them.”

“I’m going to my friends. I’m going home.” —Eleven to the nice old bus lady on the bus

Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer

“It’s going to be okay. Remember, Bob Newby: superhero.” — Bob

“We are talking about the destruction of our world as we know it.” —Lucas

“It’s going to work — it has to.” —Joyce to Jonathan

Chapter Nine: The Gate

“I may be a pretty s—ty boyfriend, but turns out I’m actually a pretty damn good babysitter.” —Steve

“I’m just curious why all of a sudden you look like some kind of MTV punk.” —Hopper, to Eleven

“This is a groundbreaking scientific discovery. We can’t just bury it like some common mammal, okay?” —Dustin, who had better buy Joyce a new fridge

STEVE: “Yeah, and then we all die.”

DUSTIN: “Well, that’s one point of view.”

STEVE: “No, that’s not a point of view man. That’s a fact.”

“I never gave up on you. I called you every night.” —Mike, having a Ryan Gosling moment with Eleven

“Hey, buddy, shhh! It’s okay! You put up a good fight!” —Dustin, as Steve regains consciousness after his big fight with Billy

“Eleven, Doc Owens. Doc Owens, Eleven. She’s been staying with me for about a year, and she is about to save our asses. Maybe when this is all said and done, maybe you could help her out too, you know? Maybe you could help her lead a normal life, one where she’s not poked and prodded and treated like some kind of lab rat. I don’t know. It’s just a thought.” —Hopper

“You did good, kid.” —Hopper, to Eleven

MIKE: “Do you want to dance?”

ELEVEN: “I don’t know how.”

MIKE: “I don’t either. Do you want to figure it out?”