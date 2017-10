Every TV show premiering in November

The penultimate month of the 2017 calendar year brings with it a wide array of season and series premieres. Between the highly anticipated return of Shameless on Showtime to the debut of Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix, November is stuffed in more ways than one as Thanksgiving rapidly approaches. Your Netflix queue probably just expanded even wider and your DVR might need a little bit of extra space, so we’ll let you get to it.

Check out the complete list of premieres in November below. Please note that all times are ET and new series are marked with an asterisk.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

2 p.m. – Foursome (YouTube Red)

9 p.m. – Total Divas (E!)

10 p.m. – Stan Against Evil (IFC)

Thursday, Nov. 2

9 p.m. – Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

9 p.m. – Mom (CBS)

9 p.m. – Flip or Flop Fort Worth (HGTV)*

9:30 p.m. – Life in Pieces (CBS)

10 p.m. – S.W.A.T. (CBS)*

Friday, Nov. 3

3 a.m. – Alias Grace (Netflix)*

10 p.m. – Finding Escobar’s Millions (Discovery)*

11 p.m. – Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City (Comedy Central)

Saturday, Nov. 4

9 a.m. – Home Made Simple (OWN)

9 p.m. – Murder Made Me Famous (Reelz)

Sunday, Nov. 5

8 p.m. – The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

9 p.m. – Xscape: Still Kickin’ It (Bravo)*

9 p.m – Guy’s Big Project (Food Network)*

9 p.m. – Shameless (Showtime)

9 p.m. – The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)

10 p.m. – Married to Medicine (Bravo)

10 p.m. – SMILF (Showtime)*

11 p.m. – Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC)

Monday, Nov. 6

3 a.m. – Rebecka Martinsson (Acorn)*

9 p.m. – Holiday Baking Championship (Food Network)

9 p.m. – Stove Tots (FYI)*

9 p.m. – Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge (HBO) (Part 1)*

10 p.m. – Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

10 p.m. – People Magazine Investigates (ID)

10 p.m. – Independent Lens (PBS)

Tuesday, Nov. 7

9 p.m. – The Curse of Oak Island (History)

9 p.m. – The Long Road Home (National Geographic)*

10 p.m. – Hodges Half Dozen (TLC)*

10 p.m. – Teachers (TV Land)

10 p.m. – Damnation (USA Network)*

11 p.m. – Trivial Takedown (Fuse)*

Wednesday, Nov. 8

8 p.m. – Danica (Epix)*

8 p.m. – Hot Date (Pop TV)*

9 p.m. – Homestead Rescue (Discovery)

9 p.m. – Iron Chef Showdown (Food Network)*

10 p.m. – Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour (A&E)

10 p.m. – The Job Interview (CNBC)*

10 p.m. – Bushcraft Build-Off (History)*

Thursday, Nov. 9

10:30 p.m. – The Cromarties (USA Network)*

Friday, Nov. 10

3 a.m. – Lady Dynamite (Netflix)

Saturday, Nov. 11

7 p.m. – Sesame Street (HBO)

Sunday, Nov. 12

12 a.m. – No Activity (CBS All Access)*

10 p.m. – Unexpected (TLC)*

11 p.m. – AMC Visionaries: Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics (AMC)

Monday, Nov. 13

10:30 p.m. – Ill Behavior (Showtime)*

Tuesday, Nov. 14

12 a.m. – Future Man (Hulu)*

Wednesday, Nov. 15

8 p.m. – Religion of Sports (AT&T Audience Network)

9 p.m. – Mythbusters (Science Channel)

10 p.m. – Street Science (Science Channel)

10 p.m. – The Trixie & Katya Show (VICELAND)*

10:30 p.m. – Most Expensivest (VICELAND)*

Thursday, Nov. 16

12 a.m. – There’s… Johnny! (Hulu)*

12 a.m. – Back (Sundance Now)*

Friday, Nov. 17

3 a.m. – Longmire (Netflix)

3 a.m. – Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix)*

Saturday, Nov. 18

9 p.m. – Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders (Sundance TV)*

Sunday, Nov. 19

10 p.m. – Search Party (TBS)

10 p.m. – Extreme Hotels (Travel)*

Tuesday, Nov. 21

12 a.m. – Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu)*

9 p.m. – Who Killed Tupac? (A&E)*

9 p.m. – Fixer Upper (HGTV)

10 p.m. – The Profit (CNBC)

10 p.m. – The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars (MTV)

10 p.m. – Chicago Med (NBC)

10 p.m. – Checked Inn (OWN)*

Wednesday, Nov. 22

3 a.m. – Godless (Netflix)*

9 p.m. – Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House (HGTV)*

Thursday, Nov. 23

3 a.m. – She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix)*

3 a.m. – A Place to Call Home (Acorn)

Friday, Nov. 24

3 a.m. – Frontier (Netflix)

3 a.m. – Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA (Netflix)

9 p.m. – Bring It! (Lifetime)

9 p.m. – Savage Kingdom: Uprising (National Geographic Wild)

10 p.m. – The Rap Game (Lifetime)

Sunday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Monday, Nov. 27

10 p.m. – Maine Cabin Masters (DiY)

Tuesday, Nov. 28

3 a.m. – Glitch (Netflix)

10 p.m. – Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia (VICELAND)

Wednesday, Nov. 29

12 a.m. – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)*

9 p.m. – Vikings (History)

Thursday, Nov. 30

9 p.m. – My Floating Home (FYI)

10 p.m. – Sheffield Real Estate (FYI)*